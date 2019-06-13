Gabe Grunewald will be remembered Monday in a traditional way, with a funeral at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. The memory of the beloved local runner will be honored in a unique manner, too: with a 1-mile run on the day she is laid to rest.

Justin Grunewald, Gabe’s husband, announced the plans for Gabe’s services Thursday on Instagram. There will be visitation Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel in Minneapolis. A second visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday at the Basilica, followed by the funeral. While family members and close friends attend the burial at Hillside Cemetery, others are invited to change into their shorts and running shoes, then participate with the family in a walk, jog or run to honor Gabe.

Following services, a celebration of Gabe’s life will be held at Insight Brewing in Minneapolis from approximately 3-6 p.m.

Gabe Grunewald died Tuesday after a 10-year fight against a rare cancer. A Perham native and former Gopher, she continued her successful college and pro running career during multiple surgeries and treatments. Her perseverance and grace in the face of a terminal illness earned admiration from thousands of fellow runners and fans.

After Justin Grunewald announced the plans, people from around the country and the world — including Texas, California and The Netherlands — said via Instagram that they planned to join the memorial run remotely, taking to the streets in their own cities and towns to run in tribute to Gabe.