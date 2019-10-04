Fox Sports North announced two new members of its broadcast team for Gophers men’s hockey in the 2019-20 season, with Charlie Beattie, above, handling play-by-play duties and Bobbie Bohlig serving as rinkside reporter. They’ll be joined by former Gopher Ben Clymer, who returns as analyst.

Beattie, a KSTC-Ch. 45 broadcaster, replaces Doug McLeod, the Gophers’ play-by-play since 2012 who was not retained. McLeod was pulled from a Ch. 45 boys’ hockey state tournament broadcast after making an insensitive comment during a game. A St. Paul native, Beattie also was the play-by-play announcer for the Prep Bowl on Ch. 45.

Bohlig, above, replaces Katie Emmer, who left to become pregame and postgame host for NBC Sports Philadelphia’s broadcast of Flyers games. A St. Cloud native, Bohlig returns to Minnesota after working as a sports anchor, reporter and video producer for the Liberty Flames Sports Network in Lynchburg, Va.

Fox Sports North also announced it will broadcast 20 Gophers men’s games this season, along with seven games that include Minnesota Duluth’s men and seven with St. Cloud State’s men. Included in that is the Bulldogs facing the Huskies on Jan. 18 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. The network will feature six women’s games, highlighted by the outdoor Gophers vs. Ohio State matchup on Hockey Day Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Fox Sports North’s schedule of games can be found here.