Super Bowl LII Ticket prices

From $12 to $2,500 and counting

A ticket to the first Super Bowl cost spectators as little as $6 in 1967. This year, to see the Eagles and Patriots, you may end up paying more than $5,000 if you’re buying from a secondary website. We took a look at every ticket from the past 51 years. Warning, Vikings fans, this may bring back bad memories.

By Anna Boone • Star Tribune

Average price of a Super Bowl ticket
1967

Average ticket price

Adjusted for inflation

$12

$90

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

Source: AP, Photos courtesy of NFL. Inflation prices calculated using the BLS Inflation Calculator. When there was a range of average prices, the highest number was used.

