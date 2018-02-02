Super Bowl LII Ticket prices
From $12 to $2,500 and counting
A ticket to the first Super Bowl cost spectators as little as $6 in 1967. This year, to see the Eagles and Patriots, you may end up paying more than $5,000 if you’re buying from a secondary website. We took a look at every ticket from the past 51 years. Warning, Vikings fans, this may bring back bad memories.
Average price of a Super Bowl ticket
1967
Average ticket price
Adjusted for inflation
$12
$90
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
Source: AP, Photos courtesy of NFL. Inflation prices calculated using the BLS Inflation Calculator. When there was a range of average prices, the highest number was used.
