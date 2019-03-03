Call it the February hangover, and there's no cure in sight for weeks to come.

After the Twin Cities coped with record cold weather followed by more than 3 feet of snow in February, March is giving no hint that the start of spring is an actual date on the third month's calendar.

Sunday's warmest reading in the metro is forecast to break the all-time record for the lowest high temperature on a March 3, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A high of 1 is about as north of zero as the temperature will get Sunday in the Twin Cities. That will easily break the previous record of 6 above zero set on March 3, 1873.

That same same-date record could well fall again on Monday, when the anticipated high of 7 possibly unseats the all-time coldest high of 8 that was set in 1917.

At the other end of the dubious record yardstick, Sunday's low of minus-13 ties the record for the coldest low for this date, also set in 1873.

The average high in early March is 35 degrees, and it creeps up a degree or two in the next two weeks.

But will the Twin Cities see even an average high any time soon?

"I'm not showing much hope for that out until March 18th," said NWS meteorologist Caleb Grunzke as he scrutinized two weather forecast models. The first day of spring is March 20.

These low temperatures are anticipated to combine with winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour to push the windchill factor down to 30 below zero Sunday and in the mid-20s below zero on Monday.

For the rest of the week, the warmest high on the board is 31 on Saturday, with snow being raised as a possibility.