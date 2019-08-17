IMPACT PLAYER: Jonathan Schoop, Twins
His two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning gave the Twins the lead for good.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Sam Dyson’s wins as a Twin, after official scorer used his discretion to award him one.
7 Hits by Marwin Gonzalez in nine at-bats during this series.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios, who has allowed 12 runs in his past 11⅔ innings, tries to turn it around.
