GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
The outfielder with 17 home runs this season used a two-run single in the top of the ninth to make the difference.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Times this season the Twins were held homerless in back-to-back games.
12 Steals of home in Rays history.
ON DECK
Righthander Yonny Chirinos was declared the Rays’ Saturday starter, the decision complicated by Tampa Bay using seven relievers in two games.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
