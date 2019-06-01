GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eddie Rosario, Twins

The outfielder with 17 home runs this season used a two-run single in the top of the ninth to make the difference.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Times this season the Twins were held homerless in back-to-back games.

12 Steals of home in Rays history.

ON DECK

Righthander Yonny Chirinos was declared the Rays’ Saturday starter, the decision complicated by Tampa Bay using seven relievers in two games.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III