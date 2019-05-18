GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Martin Perez, Twins
Earned his sixth win by keeping MLB’s top home run-hitting team in the park.
BY THE NUMBERS
50 Errors committed by the Mariners, 13 more than any other MLB team.
3 Starting pitchers with six wins for the Twins, most ever through 44 games.
UP NEXT
Jose Berrios attempts to win his seventh game as the Twins face lefthander Wade LeBlanc
PHIL MILLER
More From Sports
MN United
Composed Finlay ready to get 'off the schneid' for Minnesota United
Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay hasn't scored this season despite chances.
MN United
Loons hope Quintero starts scoring in new formation
The star forward has been in a reserve's role the past two games — his first two times as a Loon — during a season in which he hasn't been the scorer (other than on penalty kicks) he was a year ago.
MN United
FA Cup gets soccer playoffs right
What was once the showpiece day of England's soccer calendar has lost some luster as the Premier League has become a global centerpiece. Yet it's also a fine example of European soccer having the perfect attitude toward playoffs.
MN United
Minnesota United-Columbus game preview
Now 4-4-3 with its season nearly a third done, the Loons return from last Saturday's 2-0 loss to Allianz Field, where it is undefeated with a 1-0-3 record.
Gophers
Gophers shut out North Dakota State in NCAA softball regional
Behind Amber Fiser's three-hitter and 12 strikeouts, the Gophers beat the Bison and will face Georgia (41-17), who beat Drake 6-4 in eight innings earlier Friday, at 3 p.m. Saturday.