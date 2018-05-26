GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
James Paxton, Seattle
The Canadian lefthander continued his dominant May by striking out 11 Twins batters over seven innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Times in five starts in May that Paxton has pitched at least seven innings.
12 Batters that had been retired in a row before Max Kepler’s tying home run.
18 Saves for Edwin Diaz, leading the AL.
ON DECK
Lefthander Wade LeBlanc shut down the Twins earlier this month at Target Field; he faces Jake Odorizzi.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Cavs' Love has head injury, status for Game 7 unknown
Kevin Love's troubled season has twisted again.
Motorsports
Column: Danica squanders chance to leave truly lasting mark
Danica Patrick never lacked for attention.Too bad she failed to capitalize on all that hype.Patrick's racing career, which ends Sunday at the same place where…
Motorsports
Quest to find an Indy 500 ride can be yearlong effort
Drivers still show up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway without a ride, walking through the tunnel beneath the great, gray grandstands looming over the front stretch before strolling through Gasoline Alley.
Motorsports
Dixon back for another Indy 500 try after spectacular wreck
Scott Dixon has no trouble watching replays of last year's Indianapolis 500, when a car driven by Jay Howard slid across the track and sent him catapulting into the catch fence.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Yankees to activate Bird, Red Sox cut Hanley
A look at what's happen around the majors today:FLIGHT PLANThe Yankees plan to activate first baseman Greg Bird from the DL before a game against…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.