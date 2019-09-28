GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Berrios

Two runs over six innings with nine strikeouts was a great way to prepare for a playoff start.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 The only batting-order position Miguel Sano has never homered from, after connecting as a leadoff hitter Friday.

4 100-win teams this season, a major league first.

4 Twins pitchers who have eclipsed 200 innings in the past decade.

ON DECK

In a game moved to afternoon to avoid bad weather, Cody Stashak gets his first career start in a bullpen game.

PHIL MILLER