GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Berrios
Two runs over six innings with nine strikeouts was a great way to prepare for a playoff start.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 The only batting-order position Miguel Sano has never homered from, after connecting as a leadoff hitter Friday.
4 100-win teams this season, a major league first.
4 Twins pitchers who have eclipsed 200 innings in the past decade.
ON DECK
In a game moved to afternoon to avoid bad weather, Cody Stashak gets his first career start in a bullpen game.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
DeChambeau shoots 64 to take Safeway Open lead; Romo misses cut
Bryson DeChambeau hasn't had much chance to get familiar with his wedge after changing to a graphite shaft this week. The Northern California native certainly looked comfortable enough Friday as he attacked pin after pin to surge up the leaderboard at the Safeway Open.
Twins
A's clinch wild card spot, tied with Rays after loss to M's
The Oakland Athletics wrapped up a playoff spot before the first pitch, then missed a chance to move closer to hosting next week's AL wild-card game when closer Liam Hendriks gave up two runs in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers showing strength on late downs, sustaining drives
The Gophers rank 13th of 130 FBS teams on third downs, converting 52.4% of them. On fourth downs, they're tied for 27th at 75%.
Twins
Astros clinch home field in AL playoffs, beat Angels 4-0
Will Harris struck out the side with just nine pitches, and then the glowering Houston reliever did something even rarer than an immaculate inning.
MN United
Leap of faith lands Gregus in much-improved Loons midfield
Jan Gregus, a 6-4 Slovak, has become a steady presence and a trusted teammate in his first season with the Loons.