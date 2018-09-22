GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Khris Davis, Oakland

Hit his 44th and 4th home runs, including the walkoff shot in the 10th inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Walkoff losses for the Twins this season.

82 Losses for the Twins, clinching their sixth losing season in eight years.

ON DECK

Chase De Jong will make his fourth start with the Twins.

PHIL MILLER