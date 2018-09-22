GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Khris Davis, Oakland
Hit his 44th and 4th home runs, including the walkoff shot in the 10th inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Walkoff losses for the Twins this season.
82 Losses for the Twins, clinching their sixth losing season in eight years.
ON DECK
Chase De Jong will make his fourth start with the Twins.
PHIL MILLER
