GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Mitch Garver, Twins

The catcher had three hits, including a two-run homer and an RBI single.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Saves by Blake Parker, who worked out of a two-out, one-on ninth-inning jam.

81 Career ejections by Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, tossed in the third inning.

6 Twins with at least 10 home runs this season, a group that added Garver on Friday.

ON DECK

Kyle Gibson has won four of his past five starts for the Twins. The Tigers plan on a bullpen game.

PHIL MILLER