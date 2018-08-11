GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jordan Zimmermann, Detroit
The righthander held the Twins to two unearned runs over 6⅔ innings to improve to 5-4.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Hits by the Tigers, the fewest the Twins have given up in a loss this season.
10-6 Record for Ervin Santana against the Tigers.
ON DECK
Lefthander Francisco Liriano is 3-1 with a 5.61 ERA in five starts against his former club, and he’ll pitch on Saturday.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
