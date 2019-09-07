GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
The shortstop cranked a long home run off Michael Pineda, added an infield RBI single in the 11th and dazzled in the field again.
BY THE NUMBERS
6-8 The Twins’ record vs. Cleveland this season.
10 Season-high strikeouts for Michael Pineda.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi started the one game the Twins won the last time Cleveland came to town.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Indians use 4-run 11th to top Twins 6-2, cut lead to 5½
Following a 13th defeat in 22 games, Cleveland manager Terry Francona decided to deliver a brief pep talk before taking the road for a pivotal series in Minnesota.
Twins
A's beat Tigers 7-3 in game resumed nearly 4 months later
Even the managers were perplexed by all the quirky details of a game that began nearly four months ago and finished in a different ballpark way out West.
Gophers
Bachmeier helps No. 24 Boise State beat Marshall 14-7
With a pair of true freshmen guiding Boise State's sputtering offense, the Broncos leaned on their defense to deliver a win against Marshall.
Twins
Backup plan fizzles: Cleveland beats Twins in 11th as Graterol struggles
The Indians scored four, two-out runs to take the victory in the opening game of a weekend series at Target Field.
Twins
Reusse: The relief route is quicker path to majors for Twins pitching prospects
Pitchers are groomed to be starters, but after the rotation is set, "you're either a reliever or in the minors."