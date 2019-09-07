GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

The shortstop cranked a long home run off Michael Pineda, added an infield RBI single in the 11th and dazzled in the field again.

BY THE NUMBERS

6-8 The Twins’ record vs. Cleveland this season.

10 Season-high strikeouts for Michael Pineda.

ON DECK

Jake Odorizzi started the one game the Twins won the last time Cleveland came to town.