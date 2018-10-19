TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS On a recent episode of Vikings Connected, players like Adam Thielen read positive Twitter messages from fans as a nice change of pace.
WATCH THIS The Wolves' home opener vs. Cleveland (7 p.m., FSN) should be interesting. Will there be enough angst to change Jimmy Butler to Jimmy Bütler?
More From Sports
Wild
Atkinson scores twice to power Blue Jackets past Flyers 6-3
Cam Atkinson scored twice in the second period and Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Thursday night.
Vikings
Vikings set to face a third rookie quarterback Sunday
They are 1-1 against a talented QB class, and the Jets' Sam Darnold has outplayed the others.
Gophers
Michigan vs. Michigan State meet in Big Ten football showdown
Late Saturday afternoon and into the evening, the Big Ten's East Division race began to come into clearer focus. Not at the top, where Ohio…
Sports
When Andrew Wiggins attacks the rim, Wolves thrive
SAN ANTONIO – If there is a moral victory in basketball, the Timberwolves felt like they notched one in their 112-108 loss to the…
Wild
Yo-yo effect: Wild in the middle of two back-to-backs in one week
The Wild will try to assemble its first win streak during another arduous back-to-back, starting Friday at Dallas against the Stars before returning to Xcel Energy Center to play host to the Lightning on Saturday.
