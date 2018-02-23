TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

Noting the similarities in their names, Vikings WR Stefon Diggs tweeted at gold medal cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, "congrats CUZINNNNNNN," though he added in a follow-up tweet that he doesn't know her.

WATCH THIS

The Timberwolves' schedule after the All-Star break has plenty of challenges, including a big one right away at Houston (7 p.m., FSN).

RANDOM FANDOM

"Team Minnesota never gave up. What a gutty performance. Maddie Rooney played the game of her life. When you beat Team Canada in their national sport, on the biggest stage in women's hockey, you've accomplished something big!"

"GOldGopher" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Headed up the mountain to watch the women's downhill Alpine event. Our first day in Pyeongchang. So exciting to see the best in the world compete all this week. #WinterOlympics"

— Racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

@DaleJr