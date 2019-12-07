Hopkins took care of Farmington 77-52 in a battle of top three girls’ basketball teams on Friday night in front of a near capacity crowd at Farmington High School.

The Class 4A, No. 1 Royals pulled away in the second half and led by 28 points with just over three minutes left. The Royals were able to slow the game down and bleed the clock for most the final five minutes.

The No. 3 Tigers stayed close until early in the second half. But the Tigers never led after taking an 18-17 advantage 8:03 into the game.

Paige Bueckers led the Royals with 31 points. Sophie Hart led the Tigers with 12 points and Peyton Blandin and Molly Mogenson had 10 each.

Cooper 85, Holy Angels 82: Meme Wheeler scored 27 points to lead the Hawks past the visiting Class 3A, No. 3 Stars. Andrea Tribble had 21 points for Cooper, Jayla Reliford 14 and Autumn Johnson 12. Francesca Vascellaro led the Stars with 36, Grace Massaquoi had 18 and Isabelle Henry 13.

St. Louis Park 82, St. Paul Como Park 79 (OT): The Orioles rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Class 3A, No. 6 Cougars in overtime. Raegan Alexander led the Orioles with 26 points, Kendall Coley had 20 and Shayla Miler 19. Ronnie Porter and Kaylynn Asbery led the Cougars with 20 points each and Shakyla Walker and Jada James had 13 each.

Minnehaha Academy 60, Concordia Academy 51: Mia Curtis scored 24 points to lead the Class 2A, No. 8 Redhawks past the host Beacons. Tanna Gallo had 16 points for the Redhawks. Grace Landvik led the Beacons with 21 points and Sydney Pelzer had 11.

Boys’ basketball

New Prague 68, Centennial 67: The Trojans overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Cougars. Parker Johnson led the Trojans with 23 points and Andrew Nerud had 15. Mason Lindsay led the Cougars with 21 points and Evan Walsh had 15.

St. Paul Humboldt 68, Anoka 65: The Hawks built a 10-point lead at halftime and held off the visiting Tornadoes in the second half for the victory. Brian Williams led the Hawks with 25 points, Desmond Lugo had 14, Simion Fouther 12 and A’kei Pippens 10. Makai Wilson led the Tornadoes with 21 points, Japheth Nyamari had 18, Brody Lake 11 and Collins Yego 10.

New Life Academy 90, Hill-Murray 84: The Eagles pulled away from the visiting Pioneers in the second half for the victory. Kollin Kaemingk led the Eagles with 26 points, Konner Ware had 18, Michael Reader 14 and Cooper St. Cyr 10. Rashad McKinley led the Pioneers with 20 points, Max Yanz had 17, Mitch Gutknecht 16 and Kenny Larmie 11.

Boys’ hockey

Eden Prairie 4, Hermantown 2: The Class 2A, No. 1 Eagles never trailed the Class 1A, No. 1 Hawks at St. Louis Park Rec Center. Ben Steeves got the Eagles on the board first 3:43 into the game. Mason Langenbrunner extended the Eagles lead to 2-0 on a 5-on-3 power play goal 5:04 into the second period. Jackson Lucia cut the Hawks’ deficit to 2-1 2:46 later. Drew Holt gave the Eagles another two-goal lead with 3:30 left in the second period. Blake Biondi responded for the Hawks with a goal 1:04 later. Kam Langfels scored the lone goal of the third period to seal the victory for the Eagles.

Holy Angels 3, Shakopee 1: Noah Griswold scored two goals to lead the Stars past the host Sabers. Sam Schaffer gave the Stars a 1-0 lead midway through the second period. Griswold extended the lead to 2-0 with one second left in the second period and 3-0 with 3:19 gone in the third period. Jackson Brosz got the Sabers on the board with 3:25 left in the game. Matthew Syverson made 28 saves for the Stars and Jacek Hummel had 27 for the Sabers.

Girls’ hockey

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Rochester Lourdes 3 (OT): Sophie Melsness scored in overtime to give the Red Knights the victory over the host Eagles. Mary Zavoral scored two goals, including the tying score with 2:57 left in regulation. The Eagles scored two power play goals and an even strength breakaway tally in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. Theresa DeCesare and Zavoral scored in the first period to give the Red Knights an early 2-0.

