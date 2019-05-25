Ashley Marchessault hit a walkoff, three-run homer in the eighth inning to give second-seeded Shakopee a 4-1 victory over sixth-seeded Minnetonka at Miller Park in the semifinal round of the Class 4A, Section 2 softball playoffs on Friday.

Lauren Lindahl finished with eight strikeouts in three innings of relief for the Sabers.

Joie Fittante had three hits and an RBI for the Sabers.

In the other winner's bracket game, fourth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson upset top-seeded Chanhassen 5-2. The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the second inning. The Storm tied the score at 2-2 with runs in the fourth and fifth. The Jaguars scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to pull away. Hayley Effertz had two hits and an RBI, Tabitha Acketz had one hit, two RBI and a run scored and Cloie Moore pitched a complete game for the Jaguars. Kenzie Miller had three hits and an RBI and Tori Tollefson had two hits and an RBI for the Storm.

In the loser's bracket, fifth-seeded Prior Lake defeated Burnsville 4-3 and the Skippers 3-2, and third-seeded Eden Prairie defeated Chaska 8-2 and the Storm 6-5.

Class 4A, Section 3: Fifth-seeded Eagan upset second-seeded Park of Cottage Grove 11-6 at Richfield to stay alive in the loser's bracket. The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead with multiple runs in each of the first three innings. The Wildcats blew the game open with four runs in the sixth inning. The Wolfpack attempted to come back with four runs in the seventh inning but could not overcome the nine-run deficit. Emma Redlin had two hits and three RBI, Maggie Murphy and Sidney New had two hits and two runs scored each, Mallory Stiff had one hit, two RBI and a run scored, Addison Goihl had one hit and three RBI and Lauren Gamme had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored for the Wildcats. Bryanna Olson led the Wolfpack with two hits and two RBI, Hannah Schluetter had two hits and an RBI and Saren Croker had one hit, one RBI and one run scored. … In the other elimination game, fourth-seeded Eastview scored in the sixth inning to defeat sixth-seeded Hastings 4-3. Jenna Kuhn led the Lightning with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored and Olivia Weinberg had two hits, two RBI and one run scored. MacKenzie Putnam led the Raiders with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Kayla Simacek had 10 strikeouts in six innings for the Raiders.

Class 4A, Section 4: Fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat seventh-seeded Roseville 4-3 at McKnight Field and advance to the Class 4A, Section 4 final. Cretin-Derham Hall got on the board first in the third inning, but Roseville quickly responded with all three of its runs in the fourth. Cretin-Derham Hall cut into the deficit in the fifth with one run before taking the lead for good with a pair of runs in the sixth. Emily McQuillan had three hits and a run scored to lead Cretin-Derham Hall. Jania Williams led Roseville with three hits and an RBI and Sophia Kopp had two hits and a run scored. ... In the loser's bracket, top-seeded Stillwater defeated Mounds View 9-4. Haley Eder-Zdechlik led the Ponies with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Gray had two hits, two RBI and one run scored, Ani Bell had two hits and three RBI, Torri Chute had two hits and one run scored and Maddie Johnson had one hit, two RBI and one run scored for the Ponies. The Ponies then defeated White Bear Lake 6-3. The Bears defeated Woodbury 1-0 in nine innings earlier in the day.

Class 4A, Section 6: Molly McHugh singled with Katie Erickson on third base to give top-seeded Edina a 1-0 walkoff victory over second-seeded Bloomington Kennedy in the ninth inning at Pamela Park to advance to the section final. Courtney Kopischke struck out 16 while allowing five hits and four walks for the Eagles. She also led the Eagles with two hits. Genevieve Ovsak struck out five while allowing five hits for the Hornets. ... In the loser's bracket, third-seeded Hopkins defeated fifth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest 6-1 and sixth-seeded Armstrong 11-1.

Baseball

Class 4A, Section 1: Michael Bigalk and Levi DeYoung combined to shut out top-seeded Rochester Century 1-0 for eighth-seeded Rochester Mayo at Rochester Century High School in the quarterfinal round. Brevin Goetz scored in the third inning for the only run the Spartans needed. Dalton Schuder, Logan Milene and Aidan Merges had two hits each for the Panthers. ... In another quarterfinal game, fourth-seeded Lakeville North defeated fifth-seeded Rochester John Marshall 10-2 at Lakeville North High School.

Class 4A, Section 6: Third-seeded Hopkins defeated sixth-seeded Minneapolis Washburn 2-1 at Hopkins High School in the quarterfinal round. Parker Johnson and Wyatt Nelson drove in Luis Felemovicius and Kyle Feduccia to give the Royals a 2-0 in the third inning. Jake Gueldner drove in Nick Wombacher in the fifth inning to get the Millers on the board. Miles Halligan struck out 11 and Nick Kanitz struck out six for the Royals. ... In another quarterfinal game, fourth-seeded Armstrong defeated fifth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest 6-2 at Hopkins High School. The Lakers scored two runs in the second inning to take an early 2-0 lead. The Falcons answered with two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. Jordan Page led the Falcons with two hits, one RBI and one run scored.

Class 2A, Section 4: Fourth-seeded New Life Academy defeated 12th-seeded Nova Classical 10-0 at HealthEast Sports Center in the quarterfinal round. The Eagles jumped out to an early 4-0 after one inning and added runs in the second, third and sixth to cruise past the Nova Knights. Cooper Falteisek struck out eight for the Eagles. He also had one hit and two runs scored at the plate. Peter Bouillon and Noah Rodriguez had two hits, one RBI and one run scored each and Colin Quirk had one hit, two RBI and one run scored for the Eagles.

Synchronized swimming

Wayzata won the state meet at the Rochester Recreation Center with 171 points. Stillwater finished second with 142 and St. Louis Park was third with 70. Katlyn Ringquist of Wayzata won the figures extended and figures long events with a score of 66.733 in both events. She also won solo long event with a score of 67.95. Paige Schmidt of Stillwater won the figures short event and solo short event with scores of 63.259 and 64.38, respectively. Caitlyn Close of Wayzata won the solo extended event with a score of 70.423. Close and Ringquist combined to win the duet extended event with a score of 69.937. Olivia Linn and Ruby Ravnholdt of Wayzata won the duet long event with a score of 64.741. Sophia Chau and Annie Gritters of Stillwater won the duet short event with a score of 61.204. Chau, Gritters and Schmidt combined to win the trio short event with a score of 62.512. Marisa Perrine, Riley Ruegemer and Nirali Somia of Wayzata won the trio extended event with a score of 65.126. Mikyla Dohm, Linn and Ravnholdt won the trio long event with a score of 63.714. Wayzata won the team extended event and team long event with scores of 69.284 and 64.002, respectively. Stillwater won the team short event with a score of 61.32

staff reports