In a Friday night matchup between crosstown rivals, it was unranked Lakeville South upsetting Class 4A, No. 5 Lakeville North 69-66 in boys’ basketball snapping the Panthers’ nine-game winning streak.

The Cougars (7-8) led throughout the second half allowing Lakeville North (12-4) to close the gap to within two, but never ceding the lead.

Sophomore Reid Patterson led Lakeville South with 39 points.

The Panthers were led by Tyler Wahl’s 43.

On Tuesday, the Panthers upset No. 1 Prior Lake 77-68.

In other boys’ basketball matchups-

Cooper 79, Chanhassen 77 (OT): Damarri Bankhead lifted the Hawks with two free throws with 2.5 seconds left in the extra frame. The junior finished with 12 points. Cam Vaughn scored a game high 24 for Cooper. Regan Tollefson had 18 for the Storm.

St. Louis Park 67, Chaska 65: Keyshon Howard scored the game-winning basket for the Orioles on a layup after taking the inbound pass down court with 7 seconds left in regulation. He finished with 11 points. Paris Johnson led St. Louis Park with a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Conner Krenos and Cole Nicholson led Chaska with 17 points apiece.

Eden Prairie 74, Edina 71: Drake Dobbs had a season-high 31 points in the Eagles victory. The junior is averaging 17.2 points per game. Connor Christensen added 22 for Eden Prairie. Jack Middleton scored 22 for the Hornets.

Park Center 60, Osseo 59: Dain Dainja scored 23 to lead the Pirates over the Orioles. Osseo’s Cornell Richardson had 22 points.

Champlin Park 65, Centennial 53: Jacob Johnson and Bennett Otto both scored 20 points to lead the Rebels. Riley Van Buskirk and Matthew Wyffels both scored 19 for the Cougars.

Girls’ basketball

Chisago Lakes 58, Princeton 51: Hannah Gillach led the Wildcats with 20 points. Teammate Sophia Wood added 14. Lauren Bjurman led the Tigers with 13. Chisago Lakes’ defense held all other scorers below double digits. Allison Schultz led the Cougars with 16 points.

Lakeville North 84, Lakeville South 70: Lauren Jensen and Sarah Kuma combined to score 62 points for the Panthers with Jensen scoring 36 and Kuma adding 26.

Elk River 66, Coon Rapids 42: Lydia Haack scored a game high 30 points for the Elks. Johanna Langbehn added 16.

Boys’ hockey

Eagan 5, Duluth Marshall 3: The game was tied at three after two periods, but the Wildcats scored twice midway through the final period when Jonny Meiers scored the go-ahead goal on a power play. Keegan Johnson added an insurance goal. Cullen Myhre had two second-period goals for Eagan. Keelan Golat, Jeremiah Lebsack and Carson Mehling scored for the Hilltoppers.

