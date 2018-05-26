FRIDAY
BASEBALL
LAKE
• Edina 7, Eden Prairie 4
• Minnetonka 8, Hopkins 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Totino-Grace 3, Coon Rapids 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Roseville 6, Forest Lake 3
TRI-METRO
• St. Anthony 7, DeLaSalle 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Maple Grove 6, Wayzata 0
• Mpls. Washburn 8, Fridley 5
• Becker at Milaca
LACROSSE • boys
LAKE
• Minnetonka 16, Hopkins 2
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 13, Chaska 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park 10, Blaine 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Duluth 8, Park of Cottage Grove 7, OT
• Eden Prairie 7, Blake 3
• Hastings 18, Forest Lake 8
LACROSSE • GIRLS
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 17, Chaska 6
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 13, Stillwater 10
• Columbia Heights 11, St. Paul 3
• Minnehaha Academy 23, Cooper 2
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 2
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Burnsville 0
• Chanhassen 7, Minnetonka 1
Section 3
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Eagan 3, East Ridge 2
• Hastings 4, Rosemount 3
Section 4
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• North St. Paul 8, Woodbury 1
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, White Bear Lake 2
• Stillwater 5, Mounds View 4
Third round
• Stillwater 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
Section 6
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Hopkins 4, Edina 1
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Armstrong 10, Bloomington Kennedy 8
• Wayzata 8, St. Louis Park 2
Third round
• Armstrong vs. Wayzata
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Buffalo 6, St. Michael-Albertville 3
CLASS 3A
Section 3
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Richfield 5, St. Paul Central 4
• Simley 15, Minneapolis South 1
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• LeSueur-Henderson 2, Belle Plaine 1
Section 4
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• St. Croix Lutheran 14, Minnehaha Acad. 4
Section 5
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Howard Lake-W-W 9, Maranatha 3
• Litchfield 16, Rockford 2
CLASS 1A
Section 4
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• West Lutheran 4, Lester Prairie/HT 0
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Individual tournament
Section 1 • Championship
• Singles: Thomas Chopp, Stewartville, def. Ian Modjeski, Winona Cotter, 6-3, 6-2.
• Doubles: Kevin Turlington-Pavao Veldic, Rochester Lourdes, def. Tommy Eckel-Jonny Onigkeit, Rochester Lourdes, 6-2, 6-1
THURSDAY
TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Subsection 7
• LeSueur-Henderson 180.5, Belle Plaine 145.5, St. Peter 124, Sibley East 108, Tri-City United 99, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 94, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77
TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Subsection 7
• Belle Plaine 189, St. Peter 170.5, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 143, LeSueur-Henderson 137, Tri-City United 80.5, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 55, Sibley East 43
