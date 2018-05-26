FRIDAY

BASEBALL

LAKE

• Edina 7, Eden Prairie 4

• Minnetonka 8, Hopkins 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Totino-Grace 3, Coon Rapids 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Roseville 6, Forest Lake 3

TRI-METRO

• St. Anthony 7, DeLaSalle 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Maple Grove 6, Wayzata 0

• Mpls. Washburn 8, Fridley 5

• Becker at Milaca

LACROSSE • boys

LAKE

• Minnetonka 16, Hopkins 2

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 13, Chaska 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Champlin Park 10, Blaine 7

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Duluth 8, Park of Cottage Grove 7, OT

• Eden Prairie 7, Blake 3

• Hastings 18, Forest Lake 8

LACROSSE • GIRLS

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 17, Chaska 6

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 13, Stillwater 10

• Columbia Heights 11, St. Paul 3

• Minnehaha Academy 23, Cooper 2

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 2

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Burnsville 0

• Chanhassen 7, Minnetonka 1

Section 3

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Eagan 3, East Ridge 2

• Hastings 4, Rosemount 3

Section 4

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• North St. Paul 8, Woodbury 1

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, White Bear Lake 2

• Stillwater 5, Mounds View 4

Third round

• Stillwater 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Section 6

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Hopkins 4, Edina 1

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Armstrong 10, Bloomington Kennedy 8

• Wayzata 8, St. Louis Park 2

Third round

• Armstrong vs. Wayzata

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Buffalo 6, St. Michael-Albertville 3

CLASS 3A

Section 3

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Richfield 5, St. Paul Central 4

• Simley 15, Minneapolis South 1

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• LeSueur-Henderson 2, Belle Plaine 1

Section 4

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• St. Croix Lutheran 14, Minnehaha Acad. 4

Section 5

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Howard Lake-W-W 9, Maranatha 3

• Litchfield 16, Rockford 2

CLASS 1A

Section 4

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• West Lutheran 4, Lester Prairie/HT 0

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 1A

Individual tournament

Section 1 • Championship

• Singles: Thomas Chopp, Stewartville, def. Ian Modjeski, Winona Cotter, 6-3, 6-2.

• Doubles: Kevin Turlington-Pavao Veldic, Rochester Lourdes, def. Tommy Eckel-Jonny Onigkeit, Rochester Lourdes, 6-2, 6-1

THURSDAY

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Subsection 7

• LeSueur-Henderson 180.5, Belle Plaine 145.5, St. Peter 124, Sibley East 108, Tri-City United 99, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 94, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Subsection 7

• Belle Plaine 189, St. Peter 170.5, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 143, LeSueur-Henderson 137, Tri-City United 80.5, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 55, Sibley East 43