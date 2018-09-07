The first week of the football season is always filled with uncertainty, a time to figure things out. So it was with Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque, who were decidedly average in their first week picks. Both enter Week 2 with unremarkable 3-3 records.

EDEN PRAIRIE AT LAKEVILLE NORTH, 7 P.M.

Jim says: Lakeville North has never defeated Eden Prairie. Are the results of Week 1 — Eden Prairie struggled to beat Eastview, Lakeville North ran over Burnsville — an indication that the streak could end tonight? It might be crazy to pick against Eden Prairie, but I’m going with it. Lakeville North 20, Eden Prairie 14

David says: You’ve thrown your vote away. Yes, Lakeville North has the size up front and some skilled players. Yes, Eden Prairie has a few kinks to work out. But the Eagles still scored on a fourth down conversion at Eastview and still made the key defensive play to win. Eden Prairie 28, Lakeville North 17

WAYZATA AT MINNETONKA, 7 P.M.

Jim says: Wayzata’s defense rose up against Rosemount, picking off three passes and holding the Irish to just 70 yards rushing. Minnetonka’s offense operates at a different level, however. The Skippers kept it simple in beating Eagan last week. Expect to see a few more wrinkles. Minnetonka 28, Wayzata 17

David says: Another year, another bout with injury for Wayzata. Tight end Billy Riviere, who has committed to North Dakota, left the Rosemount game early. If Riviere can’t go, quarterback Keaton Heide loses his most reliable target. Facing Minnetonka less than 100 percent just won’t do. Minnetonka 31, Wayzata 14

MAPLE GROVE AT PRIOR LAKE, 7 P.M.

Jim says: Maple Grove RB Evan Hull is averaging 258 yards rushing in his past five games, dating to last year. Expect Prior Lake to scheme to slow him down. Can Crimson QB Nate Elmes take advantage of the attention to Hull? That’s a lot to ask of a sophomore in his second varsity start. Prior Lake 23, Maple Grove 20

David says: All I know for sure is that this game, unlike last year, won’t end 9-6. Hull is a beast and Prior Lake is running a new spread offense led by senior QB Colin O’Connor. Past Matt Lombardi-coached defenses have feasted on spread offenses and we’ll see what Maple Grove has in store. Maple Grove 21, Prior Lake 17