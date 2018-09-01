Annandale senior quarterback Peyton Fobbe knows who to count on with the game on the line: classmate Cam Howard.

The tandem hooked up for their second scoring strike, a 14-yard pass play, with 35 seconds remaining as the Cardinals slipped past Albany 13-6 in both teams’ season opener Friday afternoon.

Fobbe and Howard opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Albany evened it 6-6 before halftime on sophomore running back Nolan Reuter’s 6-yard run.

In other games Friday:

Woodbury 49, Farmington 28: The Royals scored four touchdowns in the final eight minutes, rallying to beat the Tigers. Junior quarterback Jake Wenzel’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Zack Anderson broke a 28-28 deadlock. Junior running back Brock Rinehart evened it with his second touchdown run on a 1-yard plunge with 7 minutes, 26 seconds remaining. Rinehart scored the Royals’ previous touchdown on an 86-yard scamper.

Elk River 40, Moorhead 20: The Elks rattled off 40 unanswered points in the second and third quarters after falling behind 6-0 to down the Spuds. Senior running backs Kevin Egbujor and Adam Nelson each ran for two touchdowns. Egbujor scored on runs of 20 and 32 yards in the second quarter while Nelson scored on runs of 25 and 58 yards after the halftime break.

Breck 30, Columbia Heights 20: Mustangs senior quarterback David Roddy threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns, and sealed the Breck victory over the Hylanders when he returned an interception 21 yards for a score with 2:41 remaining. Roddy gave the Mustangs a 24-20 lead 59 seconds earlier when he found senior tailback Elijah Zackery on a 39-yard touchdown pass. The tandem also combined on an 80-yard strike late in the third quarter.

Dassel-Cokato 48, Little Falls 18: The Chargers scored five unanswered touchdowns late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, breaking open a close game with the Flyers. The defense accounted for two scores on interception returns by senior defensive back Cade Anderson (12 yards) and sophomore linebacker Logan Benson (33 yards). Senior running back Blake Johnson started the onslaught with the second of his three touchdown runs on the day.

Rockford 41, Watertown-Mayer 14: Running back Connor Schreckenghaust got his sophomore season off to an excellent start. Schreckenghaust ran for four of his five touchdowns in the first half, when the Rockets raced to a 34-0 lead against the Royals. He scored on runs of 1, 3, 8, 13 and 21 yards. Watertown-Mayer lost two fumbles and threw an interception on three consecutive possessions in the first half. It was the most points Rockford has scored in a game since 2014, and its first victory since Sept. 30, 2016.

Cambridge-Isanti 30, Sartell-St. Stephen 0: Senior running back Kaden Slepica ran for two touchdowns while senior quarterback Brody Nelson threw and ran for a score as the Bluejackets shut out the Sabers in coach Shane Weibel’s debut. Weibel took over the head coaching position two days earlier, following Dave Frisell’s resignation. Frisell was named the Bluejackets coach in July, and Weibel was going to serve as his offensive coordinator.

