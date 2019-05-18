Woodbury sophomore Josh Hawksford hit a bases-clearing double with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, giving the Royals a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over defending Class 4A champion Stillwater on Friday in a matchup of Suburban East Conference baseball powers. The Royals scored all of their runs in the same inning.

Senior Riley Frisk pitched the first six innings, not allowing an earned run, to pick up the win for Woodbury (14-4). Classmate Adam Mazur pitched the seventh for the save.

Stillwater (17-2) scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth in building a 3-0 lead. The Ponies beat Woodbury 6-4 in their first meeting three weeks ago.

Holy Angels 1, DeLaSalle 0: The Stars’ Cooper Smith outdueled the Islanders’ Benton Scott in the first game of a Tri-Metro Conference doubleheader at Parade Stadium. Smith allowed just three hits and struck out five, while Scott allowed just two hits and struck out five. Max Gerstner’s double in the fifth inning scored Jack Miller with the only run of the game.

Minnetonka 5, Wayzata 4: The Skippers built a 4-0 lead and then held on for their first Lake Conference victory of the season. Hunter Wehling had three hits for the Skippers, who ended a four-game losing streak, Minnetonka starter Evan Maas allowed just one earned run and struck out nine in 5⅔ innings to earn the victory.

Softball

Edina 8, Apple Valley 2: Sophomore Genevieve Ovsak allowed just three hits and no earned runs and struck out 13 in the Hornets’ nonconference victory at Pamela Park.

St. Croix Lutheran 11, Minneapolis Roosevelt 1: Keira Diaz hit a triple and a home run and drove in three runs to power the Crusaders to the nonconference victory over the visiting Teddies. Ana Ibarra-Rojas was 3-for-3 and Isabella Williams 2-for-4 with two triples for the Crusaders, who had 14 hits.

Boys’ golf

Chaska Invitational: Junior Jack Johnson shot a 1-under 71 to earn medalist honors and lead Chaska to a victory in the nine-team tournament at Chaska Town Course. The Hawks finished with a score of 297 — two strokes better than runner-up Lakeville North.

News services