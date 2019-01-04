A January thaw gave Minnesota the strange luster of spring on Friday, when the high temperature soared through the old record of 41 to reach the upper 40s. Just after 3 p.m., the temperature at the National Weather Service regional office in Chanhassen was 46.

The old record was set in 2017.

The mild weather, which occurs in a southern Minnesota landscape largely devoid of snow, will continue on Saturday, which is expected to be mostly sunny in the metro area, with a high around 40, the Weather Service said. Sunday will be a little cooler, with a high near 33 and more clouds. Precipitation may return Sunday night with rain, snow and freezing rain before 3 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow, between 3 and 5 a.m., then rain after 5 a.m. A low around 31 will account for that wintry mix.