Brothers Jackson and Noah Cates of Stillwater each scored a goal 55 seconds apart to lead No. 5 Minnesota Duluth to a 4-0 victory over host Miami (Ohio) on Friday night in NCHC men’s hockey.

Jackson Cates made it 2-1 UMD at 3 minutes, 45 seconds. Noah Cates then scored the third goal on power play, and 34 seconds later Parker Mackay got the fourth goal. UMD’s Hunter Shepard had 22 saves for the shutout.

No. 2 St. Cloud State 3, No. 10 Western Michigan 0: Nick Poehling and Micah Miller scored in the first 10 minutes of the middle period as the Huskies beat the visiting Broncos. David Hrenak stopped 23 shots for SCSU.

No. 20 North Dakota 4, Omaha 3: Jackson Keane’s goal with 1:50 left in the third period enabled the Fighting Hawks to defeat the Mavericks. It was his second goal of the season.

Big Ten

No. 4 Ohio State 4, No. 13 Penn State 1: Tanner Laczynski had a goal and two assists and Gustaf Westlund had two goals as the Buckeyes beat the host Nittany Lions.

No. 12 Notre Dame 6, Wisconsin 4: Michael Graham scored two power-play goals as the Irish edged the host Badgers.

WCHA

No. 6 MSU Mankato 5, No. 18 Lake Superior State 3: Parker Tuomie, Wyatt Aamodt and Julian Napravnik each had a goal and an assist as the host Mavericks won.

Bemidji State 4, Michigan Tech 3 (OT): The host Beavers won on Dillon Eichstadt’s power-play goal at 3:05 of the extra period.

