Minnesota State Mankato routed visiting Alaska 8-2 in its first game of the best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series. Brad McClure had two goals and C.J. Suess had a goal and two assists for the No. 3 Mavericks (27-7-1) who led 3-1 after the first period and 7-2 after the second.

Connor LaCouvee had 19 saves for MSU Mankato, two goalies for the Nanooks (11-20-3) combined for 31 stops.

The Mavericks' eight goals tied a season high.

Michigan Tech 5, Bemidji State 3: The Huskies (18-15-5) trailed the Beavers 3-2 into the third period before scoring three times to win on the road. Jake Lucchini's second goal at 13:19, on a power play, tied the score. Seamus Donohue put Mchigan Tech ahead with 1:30 left in regulation and Jake Jackson added an insurance goal with 16 seconds. Hampus Sjodahl and Justin Baudry scored in the first period for Bemidji State (16-13-8) and Brendan Harris had a goal in the second.

NCHC

No. 1 St. Cloud State 4, No. 13 North Dakota 3 (OT): Ryan Poehling scored 2:48 into the extra period as the Huskies edged the Fighting Hawks at Ralph Engelstad Arena on the last weekend of the regular season for the NCHC. It was Poehling's second goal of the game and 11th of the season. Jon Lizotte and Jimmy Schuldt of St. Cloud Satet scored goals in the second period, which ended in a 2-all tie. Jordan Kawaguchi and Christian Wolanin, with four second left, had the UND goals. Nick Jones scored for the Fighting Hawks with 4:18 left in regulation to tie the score.

No. 14 Omaha 4, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 1: After UMD's Joey Anderson scored the game's first goal in the fourth minute of the game, the Mavericks got the next four while Evan Weninger, their goalie, made 41 saves. Zach Jordan tied the score for Omaha in the first and Jack Randolph, a Duluth native, put the visitors ahead at 7:27 of the second period on a power play. Tristan Keck and Steven Spinner had the other goals for Omaha in the third period. Hunter Shepard had 24 saves for the Bulldogs.

