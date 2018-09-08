Share on Pinterest

1 1 mile. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

4 • Superior’s Boy (Evans) 5.40 4.00 3.20

10 • Honor Strike (Stevens) 9.20 5.80

8 • English Ransom (Butler) 7.20

Time: 1:38.18. Scratched: Priceless Nellie. Exacta: 4-10, $19.80. Trifecta: 4-10-8, $67.40. Superfecta: 4-10-8-6, $117.65.

2 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

2 • Medaglia Gold (Stevens) 5.20 3.00 2.40

5 • Some Say So (Goncalves) 3.40 2.60

7 • Mywomanfromtokyo (Thompson) 3.20

Time: 1:30.60. Scratched: Lightning Luna. Exacta: 2-5, $8.90. Trifecta: 2-5-7, $19.15. Superfecta: 2-5-7-1, $6.16. Daily double: 4-2, $11.10.

3 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,900.

7 • Nanoosh (Mojica) 8.00 5.40 3.80

5 • Skippy’s Strike (Sanchez) 19.20 9.40

9 • Mackaroni Art (Butler) 2.80

Time: 1:40.96. Scratched: Mesa Skyline; Private Party. Exacta: 7-5, $92.70. Trifecta: 7-5-9, $117.85. Superfecta: 7-5-9-6, $110.51. Pick 3: 3/4-2/3-7, $25.15. Daily double: 2-7, $14.40.

4 5½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

5 • Rivertown (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.40 2.10

3 • Blue Moon Belle (Butler) 3.80 3.00

8 • Extra Grand (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:05.58. Exacta: 5-3, $7.40. Trifecta: 5-3-8, $10.75. Superfecta: 5-3-8-6, $20.99. Pick 3: 2/3-7-5, $11.55. Pick 4: 3/4-2/3-7-5, $48.75. Daily double: 7-5, $8.00.

5 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $12,500. Purse: $13,500.

9 • Monday Confession (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.80 2.20

2 • Devil’s Teeth (Goncalves) 10.60 4.20

7 • Vow of Francis (Butler) 2.40

Time: 1:10.21. Exacta: 9-2, $19.10. Trifecta: 9-2-7, $22.90. Superfecta: 9-2-7-5, $18.65. Pick 3: 7-5-9, $7.85. Daily double: 5-9, $3.90.

6 5½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

1 • Penny for Luck (Goncalves) 10.60 3.80 3.00

7 • Grand Prize (I. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

9 • Shez Just Crusin (Butler) 2.40

Time: 1:04.99. Scratched: Digger Heels In; Ishwarie. Exacta: 1-7, $14.60. Trifecta: 1-7-9, $18.95. Superfecta: 1-7-9-4, $11.12. Pick 3: 5-9-1, $17.20. Daily double: 9-1, $15.10.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $30,000.

7 • Baydar (Thompson) 4.60 2.80 2.40

1 • North of Eden (Mojica) 5.80 3.00

2 • Sierrita (Lindsay) 2.40

Time: 1:37.95. Exacta: 7-1, $12.10. Trifecta: 7-1-2, $19.05. Superfecta: 7-1-2-5, $9.63. Pick 3: 9-1-7, $27.15. Daily double: 1-7, $22.10.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

7 • Own the Night (Velazquez) 7.00 3.80 2.80

2 • Getupbabygetup (Lindsay) 3.80 3.00

4 • Perfect Paradise (Eikleberry) 2.20

Time: 1:04.22. Claimed: Perfect Paradise, by Jon Arnett. Exacta: 7-2, $17.20. Trifecta: 7-2-4, $35.30. Superfecta: 7-2-4-6, $15.52. Pick 3: 1-7-7, $42.15. Daily double: 7-7, $12.50.

9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,800.

2 • Johnny the Jet (Goncalves) 6.00 2.80 2.20

7 • Luckynsuccessful (Stevens) 2.80 2.20

5 • Vested Creek (Butler) 3.20

Time: 1:11.54. Exacta: 2-7, $5.80. Trifecta: 2-7-5, $18.60. Superfecta: 2-7-5-1, $16.31. Pick 3: 7-7-2, $28.80. Pick 4: 1-7-7-2, $214.00. Pick 5: 9-1-7-7-2, $336.85. Daily double: 7-2, $14.30.

Attendance: 3,738. Total handle: $1,110,784. Live handle: $196,454. • Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 202-597 (.338). Best bets: 32-60 (.533).