1 1 mile. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
4 • Superior’s Boy (Evans) 5.40 4.00 3.20
10 • Honor Strike (Stevens) 9.20 5.80
8 • English Ransom (Butler) 7.20
Time: 1:38.18. Scratched: Priceless Nellie. Exacta: 4-10, $19.80. Trifecta: 4-10-8, $67.40. Superfecta: 4-10-8-6, $117.65.
2 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.
2 • Medaglia Gold (Stevens) 5.20 3.00 2.40
5 • Some Say So (Goncalves) 3.40 2.60
7 • Mywomanfromtokyo (Thompson) 3.20
Time: 1:30.60. Scratched: Lightning Luna. Exacta: 2-5, $8.90. Trifecta: 2-5-7, $19.15. Superfecta: 2-5-7-1, $6.16. Daily double: 4-2, $11.10.
3 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,900.
7 • Nanoosh (Mojica) 8.00 5.40 3.80
5 • Skippy’s Strike (Sanchez) 19.20 9.40
9 • Mackaroni Art (Butler) 2.80
Time: 1:40.96. Scratched: Mesa Skyline; Private Party. Exacta: 7-5, $92.70. Trifecta: 7-5-9, $117.85. Superfecta: 7-5-9-6, $110.51. Pick 3: 3/4-2/3-7, $25.15. Daily double: 2-7, $14.40.
4 5½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.
5 • Rivertown (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.40 2.10
3 • Blue Moon Belle (Butler) 3.80 3.00
8 • Extra Grand (Lindsay) 2.80
Time: 1:05.58. Exacta: 5-3, $7.40. Trifecta: 5-3-8, $10.75. Superfecta: 5-3-8-6, $20.99. Pick 3: 2/3-7-5, $11.55. Pick 4: 3/4-2/3-7-5, $48.75. Daily double: 7-5, $8.00.
5 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $12,500. Purse: $13,500.
9 • Monday Confession (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.80 2.20
2 • Devil’s Teeth (Goncalves) 10.60 4.20
7 • Vow of Francis (Butler) 2.40
Time: 1:10.21. Exacta: 9-2, $19.10. Trifecta: 9-2-7, $22.90. Superfecta: 9-2-7-5, $18.65. Pick 3: 7-5-9, $7.85. Daily double: 5-9, $3.90.
6 5½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.
1 • Penny for Luck (Goncalves) 10.60 3.80 3.00
7 • Grand Prize (I. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10
9 • Shez Just Crusin (Butler) 2.40
Time: 1:04.99. Scratched: Digger Heels In; Ishwarie. Exacta: 1-7, $14.60. Trifecta: 1-7-9, $18.95. Superfecta: 1-7-9-4, $11.12. Pick 3: 5-9-1, $17.20. Daily double: 9-1, $15.10.
7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $30,000.
7 • Baydar (Thompson) 4.60 2.80 2.40
1 • North of Eden (Mojica) 5.80 3.00
2 • Sierrita (Lindsay) 2.40
Time: 1:37.95. Exacta: 7-1, $12.10. Trifecta: 7-1-2, $19.05. Superfecta: 7-1-2-5, $9.63. Pick 3: 9-1-7, $27.15. Daily double: 1-7, $22.10.
8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.
7 • Own the Night (Velazquez) 7.00 3.80 2.80
2 • Getupbabygetup (Lindsay) 3.80 3.00
4 • Perfect Paradise (Eikleberry) 2.20
Time: 1:04.22. Claimed: Perfect Paradise, by Jon Arnett. Exacta: 7-2, $17.20. Trifecta: 7-2-4, $35.30. Superfecta: 7-2-4-6, $15.52. Pick 3: 1-7-7, $42.15. Daily double: 7-7, $12.50.
9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,800.
2 • Johnny the Jet (Goncalves) 6.00 2.80 2.20
7 • Luckynsuccessful (Stevens) 2.80 2.20
5 • Vested Creek (Butler) 3.20
Time: 1:11.54. Exacta: 2-7, $5.80. Trifecta: 2-7-5, $18.60. Superfecta: 2-7-5-1, $16.31. Pick 3: 7-7-2, $28.80. Pick 4: 1-7-7-2, $214.00. Pick 5: 9-1-7-7-2, $336.85. Daily double: 7-2, $14.30.
Attendance: 3,738. Total handle: $1,110,784. Live handle: $196,454. • Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 202-597 (.338). Best bets: 32-60 (.533).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.