Share on Pinterest

Share on Google+

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

1 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $5,000. Purse: $11,500

6 • Chasensummerstorms (Eikleberry) 7.40 4.20 3.60

5 • Over Ez (Arrieta) 15.60 6.00

1 • The Checotah Kid (Goncalves) 4.40

Time: 1:06.64. Exacta: 6-5, $43.70. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $95.40. Superfecta: 6-5-1-3, $57.89.

2 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

7 • Tamariu (Sanchez) 17.60 5.80 2.80

5 • Fiftyshadesograyce (Mojica) 2.60 2.10

2 • I Never Give Up (Eikleberry) 2.60

Time: 1:44.04. Exacta: 7-5, $17.60. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $24.10. Superfecta: 7-5-2-4, $9.20. Daily Double: 6-7, $34.20.

3 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming : $5,000. Purse: $14,500

4 • Axial Load (Loveberry) 13.20 6.80 5.20

2 • Gingermore (Eikleberry) 4.20 2.80

1 • Racinrosemary (Sanchez) 8.60

Time: 1:40.70. Exacta: 4-2, $30.30. Trifecta: 4-2-1, $111.35. Superfecta: 4-2-1-7, $101.56. Pick 3: 6-7-4, $180.80. Daily Double: 7-4, $43.80.

4 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming : $12,500. Purse: $30,000

5 • Awesome Emmitt (Guglielmino) 4.40 2.20 2.10

4 • Sword of David (Loveberry) 2.80 2.20

1 • Slick as Ice (Butler) 2.80

Time: 1:39.10. Exacta: 5-4, $4.10. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $9.50. Superfecta: 5-4-1-6, $12.65. Pick 3: 7-4-5, $88.65. Pick 4: 6-7-4-5, $550.90. Daily Double: 4-5, $15.30.

5 6 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $4,000. Purse: $10,000

3 • Starship Impulse (Velazquez) 4.00 2.80 2.20

5 • Cougar Creek (Goodwin) 5.20 3.20

4 • Lasoeurcadetecheri (Loveberry) 3.00

Time: 1:13.49. Exacta: 3-5, $8.80. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $20.80. Superfecta: 3-5-4-1, $41.53. Pick 3: 4-5-3, $24.45. Daily Double: 5-3, $6.60.

6 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $4,000. Purse: $10,000

4 • Tour de Rock (Loveberry) 18.20 4.20 3.00

3 • Success Rate (Mojica) 2.20 2.10

6 • Houdini Hill (Lindsay) 6.40

Time: N/A. Exacta: N/A. Trifecta: N/A. Superfecta: N/A.