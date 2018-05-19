1 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $5,000. Purse: $11,500
6 • Chasensummerstorms (Eikleberry) 7.40 4.20 3.60
5 • Over Ez (Arrieta) 15.60 6.00
1 • The Checotah Kid (Goncalves) 4.40
Time: 1:06.64. Exacta: 6-5, $43.70. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $95.40. Superfecta: 6-5-1-3, $57.89.
2 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000
7 • Tamariu (Sanchez) 17.60 5.80 2.80
5 • Fiftyshadesograyce (Mojica) 2.60 2.10
2 • I Never Give Up (Eikleberry) 2.60
Time: 1:44.04. Exacta: 7-5, $17.60. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $24.10. Superfecta: 7-5-2-4, $9.20. Daily Double: 6-7, $34.20.
3 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming : $5,000. Purse: $14,500
4 • Axial Load (Loveberry) 13.20 6.80 5.20
2 • Gingermore (Eikleberry) 4.20 2.80
1 • Racinrosemary (Sanchez) 8.60
Time: 1:40.70. Exacta: 4-2, $30.30. Trifecta: 4-2-1, $111.35. Superfecta: 4-2-1-7, $101.56. Pick 3: 6-7-4, $180.80. Daily Double: 7-4, $43.80.
4 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming : $12,500. Purse: $30,000
5 • Awesome Emmitt (Guglielmino) 4.40 2.20 2.10
4 • Sword of David (Loveberry) 2.80 2.20
1 • Slick as Ice (Butler) 2.80
Time: 1:39.10. Exacta: 5-4, $4.10. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $9.50. Superfecta: 5-4-1-6, $12.65. Pick 3: 7-4-5, $88.65. Pick 4: 6-7-4-5, $550.90. Daily Double: 4-5, $15.30.
5 6 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $4,000. Purse: $10,000
3 • Starship Impulse (Velazquez) 4.00 2.80 2.20
5 • Cougar Creek (Goodwin) 5.20 3.20
4 • Lasoeurcadetecheri (Loveberry) 3.00
Time: 1:13.49. Exacta: 3-5, $8.80. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $20.80. Superfecta: 3-5-4-1, $41.53. Pick 3: 4-5-3, $24.45. Daily Double: 5-3, $6.60.
6 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming : $4,000. Purse: $10,000
4 • Tour de Rock (Loveberry) 18.20 4.20 3.00
3 • Success Rate (Mojica) 2.20 2.10
6 • Houdini Hill (Lindsay) 6.40
Time: N/A. Exacta: N/A. Trifecta: N/A. Superfecta: N/A.
