An early Friday morning fire at a St. Anthony apartment complex sent residents running into the streets.
The blaze at the Equinox Apartments on the 2800 block of Silver Lane broke out about 2:45 a.m., according to a tweet from St. Anthony Police.
"Working an active fire at Equinox. Avoid the area by Cub Foods," the tweet read.
Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire.
There was no immediate word about injuries.
Streets surrounding the apartment complex have been blocked off and crews were still on the scene as of 5:30 a.m.
"Please avoid the area," the police department said in a tweet. "Thank you for your help and cooperation."
