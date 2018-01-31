Mayor Jacob Frey welcomed Eagles' fans to town Tuesday in a promotional video for Sports Illustrated -- or did he?

In the one-minute spot greeting Patriots and Eagles fans to the city for the Super Bowl, posted on Sports Illustrated's website, Frey touted the city's lakes, the Stone Arch Bridge, the Mississippi River, and love of cold weather.

"For the Eagle's fans, don't worry, we're going to be greasing all the lamposts so you feel right at home," Frey said. "So come on out, have a great time, and make sure you come back to visit us again."

Then, in an outtake-like epilogue, Frey asks someone off camera:

"Are we seriously welcoming the [bleep] Eagles fans?"

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, sends a warm welcome to the NFL and their fans ... well, almost everyone (sorry, Eagles fans) pic.twitter.com/u6E7TIswgw — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 30, 2018