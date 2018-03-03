Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will nominate David Frank to head the city’s economic development agency.

Frank has been serving as interim director of the Department of Community Planning and Economic Development since July 2017 and previously held the top position with the city’s Economic Policy and Development group.

In his announcement, Frey credited Frank with providing oversight and review of the city’s construction budget and helping craft Minneapolis’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

“David’s innovative and forward-thinking approach is precisely what we need right now in CPED,” Frey said. “The Director of CPED is a pivotal partner for businesses and families across the city, and I’ll be looking to David to help me deliver on my goals of expanding access to affordable housing and fueling economic growth through inclusive policies and targeted investments.”

Frey will make the nomination official at the city’s Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.