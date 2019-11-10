– Jonny Sorenson’s second goal of the season early in the third period proved to be the winner as the Gophers beat Michigan 3-1 on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena in Big Ten men’s hockey.

It gave Minnesota (4-4-2, 1-1-2-2 Big Ten) a 2-0 lead at 2 minutes, 52 seconds of the final period.

Sorenson is a freshman forward from St, Louis Park who last season was the NAHL rookie of the year playing for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

Jared Moe, a 6-4 freshman from New Prague who attended Holy Family, made a season-high 38 saves for Minnesota. He stopped 18 of those shots in the third period.

Michigan (3-5-2, 0-3-1) cut the Gophers’ lead to 2-1 on Emil Ohrwall’s goal just under seven minutes after Sorenson scored.

It stayed 2-1 until sophomore co-captain Sammy Walker got the Gophers’ final goal on an empty-netter with 12 seconds left.

Brandon McManus gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead with his second goal of the series — and fourth of the season — at 17:28 of the opening period.

In the series opener, the teams played to a 1-1 overtime tie, although Minnesota got an extra point in the conference standings when Jaxon Nelson scored a goal in the 3-on-3 overtime.

Junior Jack LaFontaine had 33 saves for Minnesota in that game.

News Services