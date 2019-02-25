– Rutgers is about as far from Minnesota as you can get in the Big Ten, but Gophers freshmen Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalscheur and Jarvis Omersa have felt at home all season as recruits who decided not to leave the state.

As an all-Minnesotan recruiting class that entered the program this year, Oturu, Kalscheur and Omersa have figured out their roles. Oturu's a scoring and rebounding post presence. Kalscheur is the team's top three-point shooter.

Both made their presence felt Sunday. Kalscheur had 21 points on 6-for-6 shooting from three-point range. Oturu had 20 points and eight rebounds.

The former AAU teammates and current U roommates talked about their decision to play for the home state program during a feature Sunday on Big Ten Network's "The Journey."

"All three are homegrown kids, so I feel like us staying here and having success here should show other in-state recruits you can be from Minnesota and go to Minnesota," said Oturu, who leads all Big Ten freshmen in rebounding, blocks and field goal percentage. "And just continue to build the program."

Kalscheur and Oturu are both starters for the Gophers. Omersa, averaging just 7.8 minutes in 20 games, is the emotional leader on the bench.

"You're fighting for something different when you're fighting for your home state," Omersa said. "I've got Minnesota tattooed across my back."

East Coast family

Senior guard Dupree McBrayer and sophomore guard Isaiah Washington both had 18 family members at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Washington, the New York player of the year in 2017, is from Harlem, and McBrayer is from Queens.