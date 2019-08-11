Freshman Tre' Williams scored 22 points to lead the Gophers to a 98-66 victory over Como Select on Saturday. The win gave them a 3-0 final record on their tour of Italy.

Williams, a 6-5 guard from Dallas, shot 8-for-16 from the field off the bench. Payton Willis had15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Marcus Carr, Daniel Oturu and Alihan Demir had 10 points each.

"We played pretty good," coach Richard Pitino said. "Like I said, offensively we're pretty good. We can shoot and we share the basketball well. Defensively, we made strides over the trip. We got better each game. "

Gabe Kalscheur, a sophomore guard with an ankle injury, sat out Saturday's game as a precaution. Junior forward Michael Hurt injured his ankle in the game, but had eight points and five rebounds.

MARCUS FULLER

Excelsior wins twice

Excelsior won twice in the American Legion Central Plains baseball tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., to improve to 4-0 there and 56-2 overall.

Excelsior defeated Appleton, Wis., 9-1 in a game resumed from Friday night. Sean Arnal had three hits and two RBI for Excelsior.

Then Excelsior routed Renner, S.D., 12-2 in five innings to advance to title game against Fargo at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third inning against Renner, Mike Sturek of Excelsior hit a home run and Matthew Mortensen later had a two-run triple in an eight-run inning.

Etc.

• The U.S. softball team beat Canada 3-1 in the gold medal game of the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. Ex-Gophers pitcher Sara Groenewegen started the game for Canada but was not involved in the decision.

• The U.S. women's volleyball team beat Canada 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 to finish seventh in the Pan Am Games. Outside hitter Sarah (Wilhite) Parsons, a former Gopher from Eden Prairie, had seven kills and an ace and Hannah Tapp, another former Gopher, had four blocks and three kills.

• Two of the top three seeds in the Pine to Palm golf tournament in Detroit Lakes, Minn., lost in the round of 32. Pat Deitz beat No. 2 seed Lucas Johnson 1 up and Alex Skarperud beat No. 3 seed Erik Weiss 1 up.