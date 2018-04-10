Fresh Thyme Farmers Market will open its seventh location in the Twin Cities in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“From stocking local products, hiring residents and partnering with nonprofits, we are fully committed to servicing the Prospect Park community as part of the Fresh Thyme family,” Chris Sherrell, CEO of Fresh Thyme, said in a statement.

The location at 24 30th Av. SE is part of Rise on Prospect Park, a mixed-use development that includes 336 apartments in a 13-story tower above Fresh Thyme. It’s the first supermarket in the neighborhood, and it includes a liquor store.

Chicago-based Fresh Thyme entered the Twin Cities market in 2015 in Bloomington.

Since then, the supermarket seen as a hybrid between a co-op and a Trader Joe’s has added locations in Apple Valley, Plymouth, Savage, St. Louis Park, Vadnais Heights and Waite Park. It specializes in an extensive produce selection, as well as meat, deli, bulk foods, dairy, frozen foods and health supplements.

The grand opening starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will include a free bag of groceries to the first 250 customers 18 or older. The event continues through Saturday with live music, kids activities, food sampling and beer tastings. Special pricing offered at the Minneapolis location will also be honored at the six other Twin Cities locations.

The company has hired about 100 full-time and part-time employees to operate the new location.