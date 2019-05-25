French Open: Sunday through June 9 • Roland Garros in Paris • Tennis Channel and Ch. 11

What: The second of four Grand Slam tournaments in 2019.

2018 men’s champion: Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 11 titles at one Grand Slam tournament, beating first-time major finalist Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

2018 women’s champion: Simona Halep won her first Grand Slam title, coming back from a set and a break down to defeat Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Men at a glance

• Rafael Nadal has won the men’s single title in 11 of the past 14 years.

• Novak Djokovic is seeking his fourth Grand Slam title in a row. Djokovic already held all four major trophies simultaneously in 2016, becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to do so.

• Roger Federer returns to the French Open for the first time since 2015.

Women at a glance

• Naomi Osaka is bidding for her third straight Grand Slam title. She is entering a major as the top seed for the first time.

• Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, one short of Margaret Court’s record.

• At No. 4, Kiki Bertens is the highest-ranked Dutchwoman in WTA history.

• Karolina Pliskova leads the WTA with 252 aces this season.

MEN'S TOP SEEDS

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Roger Federer

4. Dominic Thiem

5. Alexander Zverev

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

7. Kei Nishikori

8. Juan Martin del Potro

9. Fabio Fognini

10. Karen Khachanov

WOMEN'S TOP SEEDS

1. Noami Osaka

2. Karolina Pliskova

3. Simona Halep

4. Kiki Bertens

5. Angelique Kerber

6. Petra Kvitova

7. Sloane Stephens

8. Ashleigh Barty

9. Elina Svitolina

10. Serena Williams