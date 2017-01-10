In just the first dose of what is likely to bring out the shovels and snowblowers for the next couple of days, a mix of snow and freezing rain hit the metro area just as Tuesday morning's commute cranked up, causing numerous crashes on slick road surfaces.

In Bloomington, a suburban commuter bus slid off a ramp on Interstate 494 near Penn Avenue, just one of several crashes and spinouts as roads quickly became snow-covered before dawn.

Rain freezing on contact turned motorists' windshields opaque and made for slippery driving conditions.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for 1 to 3 inches snow along with mist Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 20s then begin falling as the winds pick up in the afternoon, the weather service said.

To the west of the metro, roads were snow-covered through much of western Minnesota, while roads were partly covered through central Minnesota from St. Cloud north to Bemidji and east toward the Duluth area, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

A suburban commuter bus slid off the right side of the ramp at I-494 and Penn Ave. Tuesday morning.

Roughly two dozen school districts around the state — mostly in western Minnesota — were delaying their start times a couple of hours to give workers time to clear the roads.

Come Wednesday, Twin Citians should brace for falling temperatures with still more snow, according to the NWS. The metro forecast calls for another 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon, along with a high of a mere 11 degrees.

The NWS forecast envisions little chance of snow the rest of the workweek, but expects high temperatures that could stay stuck in the single digits.