Victory Tour comes to St. Paul

What: Third of a five-match tour celebrating the United States’ fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup championship.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Portugal (ESPN).

Where: Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Free practice: 5 p.m. Monday at Allianz Field. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Enter through the stadium’s northeast gate.

Match tickets: A limited number of face-value game tickets were available Friday evening, starting at $100 each for roof-deck general admission, on Ticketmaster and at ussoccer.com. A pair of secondary-market tickets started around $80 each.