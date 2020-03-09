Note: Ahead of free agency next week, when formal talks with other teams can begin March 16 before signings start March 18, we’ll preview the reasons for and against re-signing the Vikings’ top five unrestricted free agents and give you our projection.

No. 5: Defensive end Stephen Weatherly

The overhaul looming for the Vikings defense, which may see high-priced veterans Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph restructured or released this month, threatens to most affect the defensive line and secondary. Change may trickle down to the bench, where defensive end Stephen Weatherly became a shining example for younger players and a face of the Vikings’ draft-and-develop philosophy. He’s also a pending free agent.

If it were up to Weatherly, the 227th overall pick in the 2016 draft, he would re-sign before next Wednesday. But will the Vikings find the room for a worthwhile offer? The answer, regarding both playing time and available money, are likely factors for Weatherly and his representatives.

“I do have a second family here and it does feel like home,” Weatherly said in December. “To continue to play here would be outstanding.”

Reasons to re-sign

Weatherly has brought reliability on and off the field to the Vikings defensive line. His willingness to handle any assignment continued in Year 4 as he moved to an interior rusher on passing downs, taking him away from end where he thrived during six starts for Everson Griffen in 2018. While Weatherly didn’t make his mark as an interior pass rusher, he’s an underrated run defender whose 30 stops in the last two seasons weren’t far behind Griffen’s 37 despite fewer opportunities. He’s also led the defensive line room in special teams snaps during two of the past three seasons. Off the field, Weatherly is considered a model teammate and is among the most charitable players with his time spent in the Twin Cities communities.

Reasons to move on

He’s moving to his second NFL contract, inherently more expensive than a player’s first. The cost to keep Weatherly compounds getting outplayed by Ifeadi Odenigbo during stretches of the regular season and playoffs. Odenigbo was told in his exit interview he’s in the coaching staff’s plans for a role in 2020. The Vikings also essentially control his rights for two more cheap seasons through $660,000 next fall and as an exclusive-rights free agent in 2021. So should the team re-sign Everson Griffen, as head coach Mike Zimmer said he wants, does a similar role remain for Weatherly? Or do the Vikings clear space for a new wave of talent?

Projection

Weatherly fits the Vikings’ big picture: draft, develop and pay. There are many reasons to believe both sides can eventually agree on the finer details. He was still third on the team with 30 quarterback pressures last year and provides trusted depth. The projection here is Weatherly stays on a multi-year extension with room created by some high-priced defenders and other free agents being let go.