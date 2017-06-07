For one day only no permit is required Saturday at Minnesota State Parks because it’s National Get Outdoors Day.

Usually, state park visitors must pay $5 for a day pass or $25 for a year-round vehicle.

In addition to free admission, events are planned at parks throughout the state. Most are free, but some require registration which is available on the state Department of Natural Resources website.

At Forestville Mystery Cave State Park on Fillmore County Road 118, visitors can learn about the snakes that live in the park and see a live timber rattler.

Fort Snelling State Park has a summer in the city nature hike while Bryant Lake Regional Park in Eden Prairie offers flatwater kayaking essentials for women 14 and older.

Afton State Park will offer a women’s archery class and Upper Sioux Agency State Park offers a stargazing program.

Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls is offering a “plein air painting demonstration” and talk with Kami Mendlik. She founded the St. Croix River School of Painting. The program starts at 9 a.m. Guided glacial pothole tours will also be available.

Among the offerings at Jay Cooke State Park are lessons about reptiles and amphibians from the Audubon Society of the Great North and interactive lessons on the world of water.

At Gooseberry Falls State Park visitors can learn about peregrine falcons and rocks.

Sibley State Park north of Willmar will offer A “Go In-Seine” program on Lake Andrew to learn about critters in the lake and take a dip. Children must be accompanied by adults.

Whitewater State Park is playing host to “Take a Kid Trout Fishing Day” for ages 10-15. Kids will learn how to rig a pole, cast, catch and release. To sign up, e-mail sara.holger@state.mn.us or call 507-932-3007 ext 226.

Most of the parks offer multiple events beyond those mentioned. Check the DNR’s website for more details.

