During his appearance at First Avenue this past May, Fred Armisen showed off his uncanny ability to mimic regional dialects, including the one so many Minnesotans favor. The "Saturday Night Live" veteran also provided a demonstration of his gift Thursday on TBS's "Conan."
How close did the comic get to finding our voice? Judge for yourself:
