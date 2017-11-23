– Sen. Al Franken said Thursday that he plans to stay in the U.S. Senate and try to win back Minnesotans’ trust.

The Minnesota Democrat, who has been accused by four women — two of them anonymously — of inappropriate contact, issued a Thanksgiving afternoon apology and pledge. He wrote that he “feels terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly.” He called himself “a warm person” who likes to hug people when they’re being photographed with him, but clearly, his embrace “crossed a line for some women.”

Although his statement did not directly address the question of whether he might resign, it vowed to move ahead with an effort to regain the trust of his constituents. A spokesman for Franken said Thursday that the senator has no plans to resign.

The incidents have left Franken facing a Senate ethics investigation and calls from some quarters that he resign.

The latest accusations emerged Wednesday night, when the Huffington Post website cited two unidentified women who said Franken grabbed their buttocks in separate incidents. Each spoke on condition of anonymity about events they said occurred during Franken’s first Senate campaign.

The first said Franken groped her when he posed for a photo with her after a June 2007 event hosted by the Minnesota Women’s Political Caucus in Minneapolis. The second told HuffPost that Franken cupped her butt with his hand at a 2008 Democratic fundraiser in Minneapolis, then suggested the two visit the bathroom together.

“I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many.” Sen. Al Franken’s statement

Shortly after the HuffPost report Wednesday, Franken issued a statement saying, “It’s difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don’t remember those campaign events.” He added, “I can categorically say that I did not proposition anyone to join me in any bathroom.”

The accusations against Franken have emerged in a charged atmosphere of accusations and denials in a broad swath of American cultural life — politics, the arts, media and business. In Minnesota, accusations by several women against state Sen. Dan Schoen, a Democrat, and state Rep. Tony Cornish, a Republican, led to decisions by both to resign.

If Franken were to resign, Gov. Mark Dayton would appoint a temporary replacement, and a special election would be held next November for his seat.

The first accusation against Franken came last week, when Los Angeles radio broadcaster LeeAnn Tweeden tweeted that the Democratic senator forcibly kissed and groped her during a 2006 USO tour.

He apologized to her, but added that he remembered their encounter differently.

On that same tour, the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member also mugged for a photo with his hands hovering over Tweeden’s breasts as she slept.

On Monday, a second woman accused Franken of unwanted sexual touching, with this alleged encounter occurring after he was elected.

CNN reported that it was contacted by Lindsay Menz, 33, who said Franken grabbed her buttocks while posing together for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Menz lives in Texas.

In a statement to CNN, Franken said he did not remember taking the photo with Menz.

“I take thousands of photos at the State Fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected,” Franken said in a statement to CNN.

‘I crossed a line...’

In Thursday evening’s statement, the senator wrote:

“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations. I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many.

“Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that. I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations.

“I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again.

“And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.”

A spokesman said Franken will be speaking further with the media on Sunday.