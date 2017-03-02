WASHINGTON — Sens. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar on Thursday called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Russia’s interference in last November’s election, but both stopped short of asking him to resign.

The push by Minnesota’s two U.S. senators comes after a Washington Post report that Sessions, then a U.S. senator from Alabama and a top adviser to then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, had two conversations in July and September with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Sessions told Franken during his confirmation hearing that he was not aware of any contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Franken said it was “clearer than ever now that the attorney general cannot, in good faith, oversee an investigation at the Department of Justice and the FBI of the Trump-Russia connection and he must recuse himself immediately.”

Through a spokeswoman, Sessions said though the two talked, they did not communicate about matters having to do with the campaign.

During Sessions’ two days of hearings before he was confirmed as attorney general, Franken pushed him on his connections and communications with Russia.

“If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?” Franken said.

“Senator Franken, I’m not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians and I’m unable to comment on it,” Sessions responded.

Klobuchar, also a member of the Judiciary Committee, asked Sessions a Russian-connected question during his confirmation hearings as well. On Thursday, she said she believed an independent prosecutor must be appointed to look at all contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Klobuchar introduced legislation in early January with four other senators to create an independent commission, similar to the group of nonpartisan experts who investigated 9/11, to probe Russia’s hacking in the 2016 election. Intelligence officials have said Russia hacked into e-mail servers at the Democratic National Committee, in hopes of swaying the election.

“Attorney General Sessions should recuse himself from investigations related to Russian interference in our democracy,” Klobuchar said. “He said he would if there was a conflict of interest, and it is clear that there is.”

During Sessions’ confirmation hearings, Klobuchar asked Sessions whether he had any reason to doubt the accuracy of the conclusion reached by intelligence agencies that Russia used cyberattacks in hopes of influencing the election results.

“I have no reason to doubt that and have not had evidence that would indicate otherwise,” Sessions said.

While Franken and Klobuchar have not yet called for Sessions to step down, some prominent Democrats have already done so. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the highest-ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said Sessions had to either recuse himself or resign Thursday morning. Several House Democrats, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minnesota Reps. Betty McCollum and Keith Ellison, also called for Sessions’ resignation.

McCollum said Thursday that “given this deception, President Trump should immediately fire Attorney General Sessions. A special prosecutor should be appointed to conduct a comprehensive criminal investigation.”

Ellison pointed out that lying under oath can carry a prison term.

Said Ellison: “Since it has now come to light that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath about meeting with Russian officials during the campaign, we must be entirely clear on one thing: perjury is a felony and may be punishable by prison for up to five years.”