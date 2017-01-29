Standing next to a mother whose 4-year-old daughter could be stranded in Uganda as a result of President Trump’s executive order targeting citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Sens. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar on Sunday morning blasted the order and called for it to be rescinded.

“This order was put out in a way that is terribly confusing. It is possibly, very probably, unconstitutional in that it targets country of origin and religion, both of which are unconstitutional,” Franken said. “This is not our country.”

The mother, Samira Dahir, a Somali refugee who came to Minneapolis in 2013, said her 4-year-old daughter Mushkaad was scheduled to fly with an escort from Kampala to Minnesota on Monday, but her status is in doubt.

The girl had to stay with family friends in Uganda because Dahir was pregnant with her when she was granted refugee status, and the infant child would not have been allowed to come with her mother.

Either the mother had to wait another four years to apply to come to the United States, or she could leave her little girl with friends and try to get her a visa later. Dahir chose the latter, and after years of work to reunite her family, Trump’s executive order came at the worst possible time: three days before her daughter’s scheduled trip to Minnesota.

Whether her visa will be honored after Trump’s order, and after a federal judge stayed the order Saturday night, is unclear.

“We’re hopeful,” Dahir said. “We don’t know yet.”

The child’s sisters, Muwatib and Mumtaz, wearing purple and pink jackets, stood next to Klobuchar at the news conference.

“These are the faces, right here, of who this is affecting,” Klobuchar said. “These little pink jackets. A 4-year-old. And it’s happening over and over.”

Last year, Franken said, he spoke at graduation at a high school in Willmar. Two-thirds of the class was white, the valedictorian of the class was born in Ecuador, and a Somali girl was chosen as class speaker, and Franken introduced her. That young woman is now at the University of Minnesota, and her younger sister was voted homecoming queen this year.

“That’s our country. That’s the strength of our country,” Franken said. “Here you’re an American when you’re a refugee and you get here. You’re an American, and we vote you homecoming queen.”

Klobuchar, who called the executive order “irresponsible and unconscionable,” pointed out that Republican Senators Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and Ben Sasse have come out against the ban, and “my hope is that we’ll be hearing from more” Republicans as lawmakers push the White House to rescind the order, which bans immigrants or visa holders from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen for the next 90 days.

Franken said later Sunday he will be speaking with Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly.

“There’s been a lot of chaos since this was issued, and I want to get to the bottom of how DHS was involved, and how these types of executive orders have been formulated,” Franken said. “It seems like with a number of them, the agencies involved haven’t been consulted, and that’s highly unusual.”

State Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, said Saturday that she will hold a planning session with members of the Somali-American community and others at 3 p.m. Sunday at her office at 504 Cedar Av.