In 1965, former Twins infielder, manager and broadcaster Frank Quilici joined Dick Bremer and Jack Morris in the FOX Sports North broadcast booth to talk about the 1965 World Series team.
Quilici's career statistics are here.
Twins
When the Twins celebrated the 50th anniversary of their 1965 World Series appearance, Frank Quilici spent an inning sharing memories in the TV booth.
