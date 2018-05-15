Frank Quilici, whose Twins career included stints as a player, coach, manager and broadcaster, has died at age 79.

The Twins said Quilici died Monday following a lengthy illness.

“The Minnesota Twins today mourn the passing of Frank Quilici. Frank not only exemplified professionalism as a player, coach, manager and broadcaster for the Twins, he also served as a community leader in the Twin Cities working to make sure youth had recreational opportunities and contributed to many other charitable causes. The club, like many of his friends throughout the game, is thinking of the Quilici family during this difficult time.”

Quilici, a Chicago native whose 79th birthday was Friday, played in 405 games for the Twins from 1965 to ’70, hitting .214 with five home runs and 53 RBI. He was a 26-year-old rookie utility player for the AL champion Twins in 1965 and ended up starting every game of the World Series against the Dodgers for an injured Jerry Kindall, getting two hits in a six-run third inning against future Hall of Famer Don Drysdale in Game 1.

Quilici became a Twins coach in 1971 under manager Bill Rigney immediately after retiring as a player, and in July 1972 he was promoted to manager at age 33 — preceding Billy Gardner and Paul Molitor as Twins players who went on to manage the team. Quilici went 280-287 as Twins manager before being replaced by Gene Mauch after the 1975 season.

He went on to work on Twins radio broadcasts with Herb Carneal in 1976-77 and 1980-82. Following that, he worked at Western Diversified, a company that works with car dealers.

Quilici was honored with the Kirby Puckett Award for Alumni Community Service in 2013 for his passion in promoting organ donorship among being involved in a number of other charitable causes. He was a former member of the board of directors of the Twins Community Fund and former President of the Minneapolis Parks Foundation.

The Twins said funeral arrangements are pending.

