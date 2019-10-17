Francis (Frank) Goheen, who was born in St. Paul, was nicknamed "Moose" although he never weighed over 175 pounds.

A hard-hitting defenseman played competitive hockey from 1914 through 1934 with the St. Paul Athletic Club.

The St. Paul Athletic Club won the McNaughton Trophy (the top team in the U.S.) three times (1916, 1917 and 1920) during that time. Goheen played on the U.S. team in the 1920 Olympics.

He never competed in the NHL, but he was recognized as one of the best hockey players in the world during his prime. He rejected offers from three NHL teams, during a time when there few Americans playing in the NHL, because he didn't want to leave his job security in Minnesota.

He is a member of both the Hockey Hall of Fame in Canada and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

FRANK (MOOSE) GOHEEN

Class: 1958.

Sport: Hockey.

Team: St. Paul Athletic Club, U.S. Olympic team.