Wright buildings make World Heritage list

The work of famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright has been recognized, with eight of his buildings, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, Los Angeles’ Hollyhock House and the Unity Temple in suburban Chicago, added to the UNESCO World Heritage list. The other Wright buildings included are the Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago; Taliesin in Spring Green, Wis.; the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wis.; Falling­water in Mill Run, Pa.; and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Ariz. The World Heritage Committee noted Wright’s use of “organic architecture,” including an open plan, with blurred boundaries between exterior and interior, and the “unprecedented use” of steel and concrete. “This really is a significant moment for Frank Lloyd Wright,” said Frank Lloyd Wright Trust President & CEO Celeste Adams. “It places him on an international stage.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Delta perks

Hot-towel service and welcome cocktails are no longer just for the elite on Delta Air Lines’ international flights. The airline in November will offer the expanded amenities to its economy class on flights over 6½ hours. It is the latest in a series of moves made by Delta to elevate its onboard experience, in an attempt to pull away from its U.S. rivals. “By doing this, Delta is bringing back the amenities that, frankly, have been gone for decades,” said Bob Mann, an airline and aviation expert. The service will be offered to everyone in the main cabin, including those who purchased the lowest basic economy fare. Delta also recently added free sparkling wine for main-cabin passengers on international flights, in addition to the already-available beer and wine lineup.

Kristen Leigh Painter

An architecture boat tour on the Chicago River.

Acclaim for Chicago cruise

When it comes to the world’s best travel experiences, an architecture cruise on the Chicago River is near the top of the list. The latest kudos comes from TripAdvisor’s recently rolled-out Travelers’ Choice awards for the top experiences bookable on the world’s largest travel site. That’s a pool of more than 200,000 tours, attractions and experiences. Winners were determined using an algorithm based on 12 months’ worth of online reviews and ratings for these “things to do” that can be booked on Trip­Advisor. The awards recognize 375 FOMO-inducing experiences around the globe, sorted into categories such as food and wine excursions, hop-on/hop-off bus tours and day cruises.

Chicago Tribune

24-hour passports at FedEx

Good news for procrastinators: FedEx Office is speeding up the process of getting a passport. Thanks to a new partnership with RushMyPassport, travelers in the U.S. can now get their passports processed in as little as 24 hours. So when you realize that your trip to Belize is days away and you’re out of pages, you don’t have to start weeping. You can apply online to get your passport renewed; report a lost, stolen or damaged passport; have your name changed; apply for a second passport; or get one for a child. Visiting one of FedEx’s 2,000 locations is a better option if you need to get your photo taken. You’ll pay a government fee of $170, then rates skyrocket based on how quickly you need the goods. Same-day service will cost $449, while eight to 10 days costs $119. Then there are shipping costs of $29.95 to $54.95.

Washington Post