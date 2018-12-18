Rich Hoban, CEO of Frandsen Financial and its Frandsen Bank & Trust subsidiary, said he will step down this month after 30 years as CEO of the bank to scout acquisitions in a new role.
“Several years ago, we set a goal to get to $2 billion in assets, and we are fast approaching that number,” Hoban said. “[However,] it’s been three years since our last acquisition and it’s time we dedicate a full-time resource to growing the bank through acquisitions. I look forward to getting out and talking to bank owners in the region.”
Hoban said Frandsen intends to be a survivor in the consolidating banking industry.
Frandsen Bank President Chuck Mausbach, a 13-year veteran, will assume the CEO duties.
Under Hoban, Frandsen Bank, through organic growth and acquisitions, grew from five offices and $110 million in assets to 30 locations and $1.7 billion in assets.
Arden Hills-based Frandsen Financial, which operates in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, was founded in 1982 by 85-year-old housing-manufacturing-and-banking entrepreneur Dennis Frandsen.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.