As a halfback for the University of Minnesota, Francis "Pug" Lund was a triple threat who could pass, run and kick.

The highlight of his Gophers career was a game against the University of Pittsburgh in 1934. It's been called the most important football game a University of Minnesota team ever played.

Lund, playing injured, took a lateral pass and then threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Robert Tenner in the fourth quarter. The 13-7 victory over the East Coast power propelled the Gophers to an undefeated national championship season.

Following the 1934 season Lund, a native of Rice Lake, Wis., was named an All-American. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

FRANCIS (PUG) LUND

Class: 1990.

Sport: Football.

Team: Gophers.