Captain Mikko Koivu didn’t play Tuesday when the Wild kicked off a three-game homestand against the Ducks at Xcel Energy Center, as the center is still sidelined by a lower-body injury.

But Koivu appeared on the bench in his gear before puck drop, a fitting look for the honor he was about to receive.

The Wild recognized Koivu during a pregame ceremony for playing his 1,000th game Dec. 1, becoming just the 55th player in NHL history to play his first 1,000 games with the same team.

After waving to fans, Koivu joined his wife, Helena, their three children and his parents on the ice where he was surprised by former teammates Niklas Backstrom, Kyle Brodziak, Marian Gaborik and Nick Schultz.

“We weren’t just teammates on the ice,” said Gaborik, who flew in Monday evening and visited with Koivu during the first period. “We were also friends off the ice. It wasn’t just going out to dinners and talking small talk. We had some serious conversations, and I think I guided him through some process. I’m grateful I got to play with him. We had some good times.”

During a video tribute that included highlights of Koivu’s career, coach Bruce Boudreau, current teammates and former ones — like Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, Brian Rolston, Backstrom and Gaborik — passed along their congratulations. Koivu’s brother, Saku, was also featured, saying, “I’m so proud of you, brother,” and former Wild coach Jacques Lemaire shared a video message during the first period.

Aside from getting the traditional silver stick to commemorate 1,000 games, Koivu was gifted a crystal, a watch and a vacation for him and his family.

Children’s Minnesota, where Koivu is the title sponsor of two private patient rooms, also received a $5,000 donation.

“He’s the face of the Wild the way he plays and the way the Wild is all about,” Gaborik said.

Menell debuts

Defenseman Brennan Menell got word Monday he’d be making his NHL debut against the Ducks.

“I feel that I worked hard to get here,” Menell said. “Now it’s just about proving myself and proving what I can do.”

A Woodbury native who grew up cheering for the Wild, Menell was expecting a group of about 20 family members and friends at the game.

He became the 28th Minnesota-born player to suit up for the Wild and sixth to make his NHL debut with the team.

Menell was recalled from the AHL after defenseman Jared Spurgeon went down with a hand injury last week, and the Wild tabbed Menell for Tuesday’s game to get another righthander in its lineup who can move the puck and work the power play.

In 23 games with Iowa, Menell has 19 points and his 17 assists are tied for the most in the AHL among defensemen. He started on the third pairing next to Brad Hunt.

“What makes me hungry is that this is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Menell said. “I’ve always wanted to play in the NHL, and I know that I have to play my best if I do want to stay.”

Lineup shuffle

Ryan Donato was the latest to get a look at center between wingers Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala, with Victor Rask taking Donato’s spot on the fourth line after Rask worked with Parise and Fiala on Saturday.

The Wild could have another center option available this week in Nico Sturm; although the team sent him back to Iowa on Monday.